Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

