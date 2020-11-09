Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Diageo by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Diageo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

