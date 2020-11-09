Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $247.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $250.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

