Credit Suisse Group Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.71.

SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $201.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

