Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,627 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

