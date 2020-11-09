CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 217,915 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,915 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,767 shares of company stock worth $21,261,299. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

