CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of CDW worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 168.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after purchasing an additional 734,334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CDW by 2,456.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 731,608 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 3,644.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after purchasing an additional 684,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CDW by 836.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 426,105 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 411,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $138.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

