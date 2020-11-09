CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Exact Sciences worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $123.97 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

