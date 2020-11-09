CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Teleflex worth $26,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

TFX opened at $335.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

