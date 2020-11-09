Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $137.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

