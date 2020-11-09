Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 111 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

