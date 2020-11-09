Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

