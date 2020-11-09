Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

