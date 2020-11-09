Canaccord Genuity Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,968,000 after buying an additional 11,320,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

