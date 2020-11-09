Cambridge Trust Co. Has $22.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

