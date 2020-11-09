Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,791.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,530.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

