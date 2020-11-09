Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $380.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

