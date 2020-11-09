Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after acquiring an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,107,000 after acquiring an additional 151,363 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 150.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $85,906,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $73.41 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.21.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

