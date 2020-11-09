Boothe Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

