Benchmark Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $47.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,539,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,269,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,890,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

