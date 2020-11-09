Benchmark Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $155.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

