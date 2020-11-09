Barclays Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.56.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $250.32 on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.