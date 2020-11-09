B. Riley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $145.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,386,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 304,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.