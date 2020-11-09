AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 647,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in AT&T by 15.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 79,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 36.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

