Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 936 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

