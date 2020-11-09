Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 132,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $239,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $25,434,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $70.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.