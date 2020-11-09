AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. FIL Ltd increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 620,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,501,000 after purchasing an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $103.95 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

