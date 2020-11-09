Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

