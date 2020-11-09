Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

