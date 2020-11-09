Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,791.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

