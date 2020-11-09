Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,202,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,791.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

