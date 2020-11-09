Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,791.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

