Allworth Financial LP Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

AWK opened at $161.13 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

