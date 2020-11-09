Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

