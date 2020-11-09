Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

