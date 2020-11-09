Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

