Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

A has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $1,710,481.

NYSE:A opened at $112.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

