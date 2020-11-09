8,401 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

