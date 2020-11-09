2,797 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,069,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 285.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 339,030 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,496,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 399.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

LPLA opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

