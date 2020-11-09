2,464 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $7,996,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $125.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

