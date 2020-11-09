208,164 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,478,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after acquiring an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,498,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 302.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 180,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 135,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,254 shares of company stock valued at $40,451,474 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $146.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

