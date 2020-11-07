Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.06.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after buying an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after purchasing an additional 190,624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

