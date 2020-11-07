Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.11

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.11 and last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 4556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $559,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,775,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,438 shares of company stock valued at $9,771,873 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after acquiring an additional 478,836 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after acquiring an additional 721,084 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 117,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

