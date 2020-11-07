Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to “Buy”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Shares of SUI opened at $141.61 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,091,000 after acquiring an additional 164,911 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

