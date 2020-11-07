Zacks Investment Research Upgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $62,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

