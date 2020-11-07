Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. The company recorded production growth of 17% in 2019 as compared to 2014, thanks to ramped-up production from Egypt’s Zohr and Noroos gas fields. Moreover, the start-up of key upstream projects in Algeria, Mexico, Egypt and Norway is expected to have enabled the company to meet its compound annual production growth rate of 3.5% since 2019 through 2023. However, the company recently reported weak third-quarter results, which can be blamed on lower production volumes. The negative was however partially offset by marginal recovery in retail consumption. Importantly, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Also, the firm’s ability to pay debt load is in question since there has been a weakness in global energy demand.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

ENI stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ENI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after acquiring an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ENI by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ENI by 54.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ENI by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

