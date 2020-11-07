Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNOB. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

