Zacks Investment Research Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE RMAX opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 52.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

