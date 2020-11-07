Zacks Investment Research Lowers ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Hold

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

