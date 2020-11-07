Zacks Investment Research Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. Equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

